SwimRVA re-opening during Phase 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Now that some restrictions have been lifted in Virginia during Phase 2, indoor swimming pools are now allowed to be open.

That’s great news for SwimRVA and the many people who use the facility.

Director of Communications Scott Bennett says employees are taking all precautions to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All staff, all participants, we all wear a mask,” Bennett said. “We are limiting bathroom use to certain groups. We are having separate doors that people enter through. There’s a full questionnaire that people have to answer before they can come in. The staff has to get temperature checks as well.”

Bennett said that the Collegiate School Aquatic Center, which houses the main competition pool, will re-open on Wednesday, allowing for aquatic health and wellness classes to resume and teams to practice. Non-aquatic classes have already resumed.

Activity is limited to three swimmers per lane due to health regulations.

Bennett said interested swimmers can visit SwimRVA’s website, swimrichmond.org, for more information and to sign up for passes, classes and memberships.