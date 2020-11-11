SwimRVA to host US Open on Thursday-Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SwimRVA will be one of nine host sites around the country for the U.S. Open, which runs from Thursday to Saturday and features hopefuls for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Each site will feature about 100 swimmers.

“This has been a unique year for training and development for a lot of these swimmers and a lot of them haven’t been able to participate in competition,” SwimRVA director of communications Scott Bennett said.

Precautions have been taken for swimmers’ safety during the pandemic.

“They all will be socially distant at 10 feet in our mezzanine making sure they keep a mask on and stay socially distant even when they are coming to their event. We have a strategic plan to keep everyone safe. Keep the athletes the officials and the staff safe here.

Thursday’s competition runs from 5 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Friday’s women’s sessions are from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Friday’s men’s races are 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Action on Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the women and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the men.