Swofford: ACC will make decision on fall season by late July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A day after the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled all sporting events through Sept. 1, league commissioner John Swofford said he expects a decision from the Board of Governors on the fall season by late July.

“Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios,” Swofford said in a statement of the ACC’s planning for the fall. “The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times.”

So far, the football season is on as scheduled, but a major domino fell yesterday when the Big Ten Conference announced that it would only play conference games in all fall sports.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority,” Swofford said in the statement. “As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions.”