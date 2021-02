Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl 55 champions.

The Buccaneers defeated Super Bowl 54 champs, the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL, Sunday night.

Tampa Bay made history before kick-off by being the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The Buccaneer’s last Super Bowl reign was back in 2003 with a win over the Oakland Raiders.