Taylor Heinicke signs 2-year extension with Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Former Old Dominion University quarterback Taylor Heinicke has signed a 2-year extension with the Washington Football Team after a breakout performance in the playoffs this season against Tampa Bay.
The 27-year-old undrafted free agent threw for 306 yards and a touchdown and ran for another (a full-extension dive to the pylon) in the first round matchup with the eventual Super Bowl champs, coming up just short in the 31-23 loss at home. He gained league-wide respect after that outing, including from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and apparently did well enough for Washington to offer a significant sum of money.
He’s set to reportedly make $8.75 million in that 2-year contract.
The Tampa Bay game was Heinicke’s first ever start for Washington, coming just over a month after the Football Team signed him as a backup. He was tapped to start after veteran quarterback Alex Smith was placed on the inactive list due to a calf injury.
Heinicke started all four years in his ODU career from 2011 to 2014, leading the Monarchs to the FCS playoffs two times. He passed for nearly 15,000 yards in those four seasons.
Watch his greatest moments at ODU below.