Taylor Heinicke signs 2-year extension with Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Former Old Dominion University quarterback Taylor Heinicke has signed a 2-year extension with the Washington Football Team after a breakout performance in the playoffs this season against Tampa Bay.

The 27-year-old undrafted free agent threw for 306 yards and a touchdown and ran for another (a full-extension dive to the pylon) in the first round matchup with the eventual Super Bowl champs, coming up just short in the 31-23 loss at home. He gained league-wide respect after that outing, including from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and apparently did well enough for Washington to offer a significant sum of money.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles past outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Round at FedExField on January 9, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He’s set to reportedly make $8.75 million in that 2-year contract.

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a 2-year extension for QB Taylor Heinicke, sources say, worth $8.75M. There are also incentives depending on how many games he starts. Real security for their resilient QB who started and impressed in the playoff game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

The Tampa Bay game was Heinicke’s first ever start for Washington, coming just over a month after the Football Team signed him as a backup. He was tapped to start after veteran quarterback Alex Smith was placed on the inactive list due to a calf injury.

Taylor Heinicke was the most efficient QB vs. the Bucs defense in the post season. — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) February 8, 2021

Heinicke started all four years in his ODU career from 2011 to 2014, leading the Monarchs to the FCS playoffs two times. He passed for nearly 15,000 yards in those four seasons.

Watch his greatest moments at ODU below.