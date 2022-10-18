LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders have announced that backup quarterback and Old Dominion alumni Taylor Heinicke has been selected to start their next game.

According to a tweet from the team, Heinicke will be the starting quarterback when the Commanders host the Green Bay Packers at home at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

He will be backed up by recent draft pick Sam Howell, according to the Commanders.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who came to Washington in a trade in March, fractured a finger on his throwing hand during the Commanders’ last game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Oct. 13 and had to undergo surgery in order to repair it. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to Pro Football Talk.

Heinicke, a native of Georgia, played at Old Dominion University in Norfolk from 2011 to 2014, during which time he went 31-14 as a starter, threw for 45 touchdowns and ran for over a thousand yards.