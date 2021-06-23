Taylor Norton’s perfect game lifts Cosby softball into Class 6 final

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Taylor Norton threw a perfect game, striking out 15 batters, as the Cosby Titans remained perfect and advanced to the Class 6 championship game with a 7-0 win over the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets.

Cosby scored a run in the second inning, two in the third and four more in the sixth.

Norton also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and Lauryn Richardson also drove in a pair.

Cyann McDaniel had two hits, a run and an RBI and Jordan Wise scored two runs and drove in another.

Cosby will host either Washington-Liberty or South County on Saturday.