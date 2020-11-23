VCU men’s basketball cancels 1st 2 games after COVID-19 outbreak at Tennessee

Former University of Texas head basketball coach Rick Barnes addresses reporters after being named head coach at the University of Tennessee Tuesday, March 31, 2015, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams men’s basketball team has canceled its first two games of the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Tennessee.

Tennessee announced in a statement on Monday afternoon that “multiple” members of its program, including head coach Rick Barnes, have tested positive for COVID-19 and that all men’s basketball activities will be paused. VCU then made its own announcement around 3:30 p.m. that the games were off.

VCU was scheduled to play in the Volunteer Classic in Knoxville against Charlotte on Thursday and the hosts on Friday.

A press release from VCU said the school “is exploring alternative scheduling options”.

If another game can’t be found, the Rams wouldn’t play until December 2 at Penn State.