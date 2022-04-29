RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Tennessee Titans have picked Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the 86th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Born in Atlanta, Ga., Willis stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds and is known for his exceptionally strong arm on deep throws. He received the Dudley Award as Virginia’s best college football player in 2020.

Willis played for the Auburn Tigers in his first two years of college, but only threw a total of 14 pass attempts in two years. He transferred to Liberty in 2020 and passed for a total of 2,260 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

In 2021, Willis improved to 2,857 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, but his interceptions increased to 12.

Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral were the only two quarterbacks to attend the draft in Las Vegas this year. He was photographed smiling with his grandmother during opening night at the draft.

The NFL Draft continues tomorrow at 11 a.m. on ABC.