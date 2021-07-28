Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas aim to build on successful 2020 seasons with Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team opened training camp with a pair of workouts at Bon Secours Training Center on Wednesday.

Washington’s two primary pass-catchers from last year were in the media spotlight: Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas.

McLaurin built on a successful rookie season last year, catching 87 passes for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns.

He’s trying to build chemistry with Washington’s quarterbacks, new addition Ryan Fitzpatrick as well as returning faces Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, especially on deep balls.

“I think it’s just the reps in practice that we have to continue to work on,” McLaurin said after Wednesday morning’s practice. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can really stretch the field, but you gotta be able to connect on them in practice so the coaches feel comfortable enough to throw them in the games. That’s what opens up everything else.”

Thomas, the former Virginia Tech quarterback turned pro tight end, earned a 3-year extension worth $24 million ($10.3 million guaranteed) with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

“I always knew I could play, I always knew if I got the opportunity, I could always do something,” Thomas said. “Coach Ron (Rivera) and Scott (Turner) gave me the opportunity to play. I played pretty well and about midway through the season last year is when I knew I had an opportunity to have something like this. I am blessed, I am thankful.”

For Thomas and McLaurin, the job now is to continue that success.

“I just think the next step is, continue to improve in being a lot more consistent, trying to be more of a deep-ball threat down the field so I can help stretch the offense more,” McLaurin said. “With Fitz, that’ll really help a lot too. I’m looking forward to what we’ve got going this year and I’m looking forward to the challenge of being the number 1 guy again, but also can’t wait to help bring our group along, so it’s not just me, it’s an all-of-us thing.”