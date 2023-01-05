INDIANAPOLIS – Discussions about the NFL’s final playoff push have been put on hold as the league turns its attention to the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.

Players and coaches reflected on the scary situation in this week’s edition of “Big Game Bound.”

The Bills-Bengals game remains suspended, but the Week 18 slate stays on schedule for this weekend.

Two postseason berths are up for grabs in the AFC, while only one spot is left in the NFC. Host Chris Hagan breaks down the playoff scenarios.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.