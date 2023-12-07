INDIANAPOLIS – Every game takes on even greater importance with five weeks left in the NFL season.

A handful of teams could clinch playoff berths this week under certain conditions. For other teams in the hunt, it’s simply about winning the next game.

This week’s “Big Game Bound” takes you around the NFL with a full slate of 15 games. This marks the last week for byes, with Arizona and Washington getting the week off.

Our Marquee Matchup features a pair of powerhouses from the NFC East, with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) in a key divisional showdown.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan gets the Dallas side of things from DallasCowboys.com columnist Mickey Spagnola.

The playoff picture is muddled in the AFC, but several teams have the chance to get some separation.

One of them is the Indianapolis Colts (7-5), currently riding a four-game winning streak. Indy travels to Cincinnati for a pivotal AFC matchup against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals (6-6), whose surprising Monday night win against Jacksonville kept them in the playoff hunt.

Our third featured game pits the Buffalo Bills (6-6) against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4). The Bills are trying to resurrect their playoff hopes after losing three of their last four. The Chiefs, meantime, are still vying for the AFC’s top seed, a game behind the Dolphins and Ravens (both 9-3).

We’ll wrap things up, as usual, with weekly picks from former NFL running back Jarrett Payton.

“Big Game Bound” streams Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It airs every day during Super Bowl week.