Chiefs on what Super Bowl win would mean to fans: ‘We’re doing our best for them’

MIAMI (CNN) — With five days to go until Super bowl 54 on Sunday in Miami, two teams who have long been starved of football’s pinnacle will go head-to-head.

The San Francisco 49ers, who last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2013, will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team 50 years removed from a championship. Chiefs players know how much a win would mean to fans.

“The good, the bad, the ugly, Chiefs fans, Chiefs kingdom is there supporting us and we’re doing our best for them,” said Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said the win ‘would mean the world’ to the players, the coaching staff and the Chief’s fanbase.

“50 years, guys haven’t seen a championship, it’s about time we put a Lombardi trophy in our museum,” Clark said.

Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for the task. He says the teams hope to reward its dedicated fanbase with a Super Bowl victory.

“The passion that they show every single time we’re in Arrowhead, it really is amazing,” Mahomes said. “And we want to make sure that we can bring a trophy back home to them.”