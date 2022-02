RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Community members gathered outside Richmond Public Schools' William Fox Elementary on Saturday, united in grief by the significant damage to the 110-year-old building after a massive fire the night before.

During a press conference Saturday, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said that his department responded to an alarm that went off at the school prior to the fire, around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Montoya said that crews gained access to the building, investigated for 40 minutes, and then left. He said that no presence of fire was detected at that time.