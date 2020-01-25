StubHub sells more Super Bowl Tickets to Missouri, Kansas fans than California

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Kansas City won 30 to 0. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — New data from StubHub suggests Chiefs fans may have a slight upper hand against the 49ers in number of fans at the big game.

Of the tickets sold so far, 11 percent have come from Missouri and 8 percent have come from Kansas. That edges out California just barely, which has 18 percent of tickets.

It looks fairly close with the Midwest edging out the West Coast by just 1 percent. However, a whopping 9 percent went to fans from Texas, and we all know that’s where Patrick Mahomes is originally from.

Regardless, the seats will be a sea of red come Super Bowl Sunday in Miami. However, the deficit seems to be in the scarlett.

