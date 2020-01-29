Twitter data shows more states rooting for Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With just a few more days until Super Bowl Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for football’s biggest night.

The question is: Who will you be rooting for?

According to Twitter data complied by BetOnline.ag, more states will be cheering on the Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday.

The data was gathered through the primary fan hashtags used on Twitter over the last week.

More than 75,000 tweets were tracked using the hashtags #ChiefsKingdom and #GoNiners.

San Francisco fans were also using #BeLegendary.

The map shows that the middle of the country is primarily Chiefs fans and the Niners took the coasts.

In the end, the Twitter data shows 27 states are cheering for the Chiefs and 23 are for the 49ers.