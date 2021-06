RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight’s game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Altoona Curve will be the closest to normal since the pandemic started.

The Diamond will be open at full capacity, about 10,000 fans, after beginning the season at 30% capacity and increasing to 35% a few weeks ago.

Also, fans that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks at the game.

Richmond is home for its next 12 games and boasts a 15-9 record.