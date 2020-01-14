The half-court shot has become a staple of Richmond women’s basketball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Game day has an added bonus for the Richmond Spiders besides trying to get a win.

The half-court shot is one of the most exciting in basketball and now it is also part of Richmond’s routine.

“This is now my 16th year as a head coach,” says Spiders head coach Aaron Roussell. “Every game day shootaround we’ve always ended that with a half-court shot.”

So when Roussell landed in Richmond, along came the half-court shot.

“Right at the end of practice when he says shots up…everyone is like scrambling to get a ball,” says Spiders senior Amy Duggan. “It’s really fun.”

The shots are well documented on Richmond women’s basketball Twitter account with video after video showing the Spiders’ attempts.

Some have made the shot. Others haven’t.

Angel & Kate hit the money shot🏀💰! It’s #GAMEDAY at the Robins Center! pic.twitter.com/QUulYKZvTM — Richmond Women’s Basketball (@SpiderWBBall) January 12, 2020

“It was a clean one,” adds Roussell who has only hit the half-court shot once this season.

“I haven’t hit one yet but I know when I hit one I’m going to have 20 points that game,” says Spiders sophomore Aniyah Carpenter.

Players and staff participate in the routine but not everyone goes about it the same way.

“A lot of the girls on the team like to run,” says Duggan. “I kind of like to do a few dribbles…make sure I’m centered.”

“I’m more of a run and jump type of girl but I’m definitely going to change it up,” says Carpenter. “Because I’ve only hit, well, I’ve hit none.”

Thankfully for Carpenter, and others, there are more opportunities to come.