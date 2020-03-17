1  of  32
Thomas Davis to sign with Redskins

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Thomas Davis #58 of the Los Angeles Chargers kneels while Denzel Perryman #52 (not pictured) is tended to by team trainers in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Linebacker Thomas Davis says he’s reuniting with former coach Ron Rivera and signing with the Washington Redskins.

Davis posted on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon that he’d be back with Rivera. Davis played under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers for eight seasons from 2011-2018.

The 36-year-old is going into his 15th NFL season. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adding Davis gives Washington more linebacker depth.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis also said on social media that he’s joining the Redskins.

