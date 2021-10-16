Thomas Jefferson go 6-1 with Saturday win against J.R. Tucker, 28-8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The J.R. Tucker Tigers (3-2) took a trip to Thomas Jefferson (5-1) on Saturday with hopes to regain their spark after a two-game losing streak.

Thomas Jefferson Vikings picked up wins against Armstrong, Meadowbrook, Greensville, Marshall and Deep Run this season.

Out here with the Thomas Jefferson Vikings (5-1) as they host J.R. Tucker Tigers [@JRT_Football] (3-2).



TJ looks real good this season. The community is showing up to support. #8Sports pic.twitter.com/UdFRwE2Ipb — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) October 16, 2021

After a 0-0 halftime score, Thomas Jefferson woke up early in the third to grab a touchdown get things moving.

They quickly made the game unreachable and took the win 28-8 over J.R. Tucker to bring their record to 6-1 for the season.

Thomas Jefferson v J.R. Tucker (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

