Thomas Jefferson go 6-1 with Saturday win against J.R. Tucker, 28-8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The J.R. Tucker Tigers (3-2) took a trip to Thomas Jefferson (5-1) on Saturday with hopes to regain their spark after a two-game losing streak.
Thomas Jefferson Vikings picked up wins against Armstrong, Meadowbrook, Greensville, Marshall and Deep Run this season.
After a 0-0 halftime score, Thomas Jefferson woke up early in the third to grab a touchdown get things moving.
They quickly made the game unreachable and took the win 28-8 over J.R. Tucker to bring their record to 6-1 for the season.