Thomas Jefferson’s Jaylen Jones part of Virginia Tech football recruiting class

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Jefferson receiver Jaylen Jones is one of the 25 players who signed with the Virginia Tech Hokies football program on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Jones is the first Tee Jay player to sign with a Power Five school since 1974. He was a first-team all-state selection after catching 76 passes for 1,369 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.

Wednesday’s list of signees includes six defensive backs, four running backs, four wide receivers, three linebackers, three defensive linemen, two tight ends, two offensive linemen and one quarterback.

In addition to Virginia, Tech’s early signing contingent featured players from 10 other states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina. For the second straight year the Hokies landed a European player, OL Danijel Miletic from Germany.



Tech’s tradition of siblings following older brothers also continued on Wednesday. TE Jack Hollifield is the younger brother of current LB Dax Hollifield and DB Jalen Stroman is the younger sibling of current Washington NFL Team member, CB Greg Stroman.

The traditional National Signing Day will be on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Virginia Tech Football – Early Signing Day Bios