RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week for Week 5 came up with a big game when his team really needed it.

Thomas Jefferson’s Jaylen Jones caught eight passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings rallied from 10 points down in the second half to beat Glen Allen, 35-32.

Jones caught both touchdowns in the rally, including a 40-yard score early in the fourth quarter that was the game-winner.

TJ is 4-1 on the year and ranked first in Region 2A.