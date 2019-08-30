Thursday Night Lights 8Sports Blitz Recap

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Manchester Lancers reached the pinnacle in 2018, completing a 15-0 season with the program's first state title. Now, their goal is to stay there, beginning with tonight's season opener at Varina.

"The season is Christmas day and the excitement building up to another football season," Manchester head coach Tom Hall said. "Coming off of what we did last year, we are just very excited about this group of kids and seeing what kind of mark they are going to leave in history."