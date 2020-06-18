Tierra Terry hired as VUU women’s basketball head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tierra Terry has been named head women’s basketball coach at Virginia Union after spending three seasons as an assistant at William & Mary.

“I think that the progression here is amazing and I’m just looking forward to this new family,” said Terry, who played and coached in the CIAA at Winston-Salem State.

"I love Richmond. I love recruiting in Virginia.



New Virginia Union women's basketball coach Tierra Terry is familiar with the CIAA. The former Winston-Salem State player and coach is excited to lead the @VUUPanthers and continue their winning tradition.https://t.co/lTVuRPGIjy pic.twitter.com/oR2VPrGkMl — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) June 18, 2020

Terry is the ninth head coach in program history.

“I love the CIAA,” said Terry on one of the reasons she was interested in the job at Virginia Union. “I love Richmond. I love recruiting in Virginia.”

Terry’s familiarity with Virginia Union and the program’s success was too good to pass up on.

“Just the tradition of winning and I want to be apart of it,” added Terry. “Really excited to be here.”

This will be the first head coaching job for Terry, who replaces AnnMarie Gilbert.

“Coach Terry is the right coach to continue the winning spirit of our Lady Panthers basketball program,” said VUU Athletic Director Felicia Johnson.

Gilbert departed VUU in April for Detroit Mercy.