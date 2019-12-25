Tight bond, hard work keys to success for Richmond Ballet’s Thel Moore

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Thel Moore III has found a home on stage.

“Here at the Richmond Ballet, we have such a close relationship with one another and I think that shows on stage for the audience,” Moore said.

Moore and the ballet just concluded their holiday show, The Nutcracker. Moore told 8News a takes a lot of hard work and dedication to prepare for the show.

“For the most part, I tend to go to the gym and work out for 30 minutes to an hour. I come back, I go to the ballet and do a very short workout to warm my body back up, do lots of stretching to get my body prepared for our ballet class,” Moore said.

Moore’s dancing career started at the age of 13.

I decided that I wanted to focus on dance a little bit more and I took my first ballet class and fell in love with ballet and have been dancing ever since.” Thel Moore III

Moore and the Richmond Ballet return to the stage on Valentine’s Day to perform Swan Lake.