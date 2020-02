RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tim Miller does a good job of filling up the box score whenever he is on the mound.

The redshirt junior RHP led Richmond in both strikeouts and wins in 2019.

College teams have trouble when he’s on the mound, so 8Sports Kirk Nawrotzky decided to skip batting practice and take some swings against the Spiders opening day starter.

It did not go well.

Richmond opens the 2020 season February 14 at Georgia.