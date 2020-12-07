Titans can’t overcome slow, sloppy start in loss to Browns

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) loses control of the ball as he is hit by Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Browns intercepted the ball on the play. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans proved they don’t quit no matter how far behind they are. Fixing the issues that resulted in their biggest halftime deficit of the season are crucial if Tennessee wants to win the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

The Titans started so slowly they fell behind 38-7 at halftime Sunday, and scoring four touchdowns in the second half just wasn’t enough in losing 41-35 to the Cleveland Browns. Derrick Henry says it’s tough when spotting an NFL team 30 points. The Titans are tied atop the AFC South, though they have the tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

