Tom Brady, Patriots agree on 2-year extension

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — According to reports, the New England Patriots and Tom Brady have come to terms on a two-year extension.

The deal will keep Brady under center for the Pats through the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, he will make $23 million this year. That’s eight million more than last year and will make him the sixth highest-paid player in the league.

Sources say the deal will be adjusted each year that Brady continues to play.

The deal comes just one day after Brady celebrated his 42nd birthday.