‘Tomato Bowl’ is final ‘8 Sports Blitz Rivalry of Week’ for regular season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The ‘Tomato Bowl’ between Lee-Davis and Patrick Henry is the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week for the 11th and final week of the high school football regular season.

Friday’s matchup will be the 65th all-time meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1958.

The series is a close one, with Patrick Henry holding a 33-30-1 lead.

Patrick Henry is 6-3 and needs a win and some help to make the playoffs, while 2-7 Lee-Davis is hoping to play spoiler. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Lee-Davis.