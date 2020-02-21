‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ gets its own documentary

(WTRF)- Tuesday, Tony Hawk announced on Instagram that Pretending I’m a Superman, a documentary about the immortal Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series, will be premiering at the festival on February 29.
“Pretending I’m a Superman” is a new documentary about the THPS series, made by a former producer of the game. First screening will be at @mammothfilmfestival on Feb 29 and I’ll be there with Rodney Mullen and the filmmakers for a panel discussion afterwards. Join us there and/or at the afterparty with @thedownhilljam playing hits from THPS at @mammothrocknbowl. Tickets / info: @thpsfilm or mammothfilmfestival.org 🛹🎮🎬
Pretending I’m a Superman, which takes its name from Punk band Goldfinger’s “Superman,” a staple of the original game’s soundtrack, has been in the works since 2016.
The documentary tracks what skateboarding was like before it became mainstream thanks to X-Games and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series
Also in the documentary are fellow skaters Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska and Steve Caballero and many more involved in the popular video game series.
