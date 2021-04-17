Top-ranked James Madison defeats No. 11 Richmond 23-6

The James Madison team runs out onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP, File)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals to set a Colonial Athletic Association record and top-ranked James Madison drubbed eleventh-ranked Richmond 23-6, staking a claim for a CAA playoff berth.

The season-finale win wraps up the CAA South Division championship for the Dukes. Elsewhere, Delaware defeated Villanova to win the CAA North Division. The conference was to announce which team would earn the automatic bid into the FCS playoffs.

Ratke kicked a 27-yard field goal to give James Madison a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, establishing a new CAA career record with 65 field goals, eclipsing Towson’s Aidan O’Neill (2016-19).

Ratke then kicked two more, pushing the new career mark to 67.