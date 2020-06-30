Training moratorium lifted on Richmond Kickers, USL League One

RICHMOND, Va. – USL League One took a big step towards resuming its season on Monday, lifting restrictions on full-team practices.

The measure was passed by the league’s Board of Governors and allows teams like the Richmond Kickers to have contact practices as long as local and state officials approve them.

USL League One has not released its revised schedule yet, but expects to return to action as early as July 18.

The Kickers placed ninth with a 9-14-5 record last year, the league’s first in existence.