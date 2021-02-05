Tre Clark leaves VCU basketball program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Athletics (VCU) announced Thursday afternoon that Tre Clark III left the VCU men’s basketball program.

“Tre Clark is no longer a member of the men’s basketball program at VCU. We are not allowed to comment further on this matter,” the university said in a statement.

Clark did not play against Rhode Island on Wednesday due to what head coach Mike Rhoades called a “university suspension.”

Clark was averaging 5.9 points a game and had a team-leading, 6.2 steal percentage rate.

Clark’s name has been removed from the official VCU Athletics roster.

The Rams travel to Duquesne on Sunday. The game begins at 4:00 p.m.