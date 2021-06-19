Tri-Cities Chili Peppers spice up their uniforms, host beach-themed game night

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Tri-Cities Chili Peppers “turned up the heat” at their game on Saturday with a beach-themed night by wearing green grass skirts over their lime green uniform pants.

The night was dubbed ‘Beach ‘n Baseball Night’ by the Chili Peppers and the staff decorated the Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights with tiki torches, beach balls, Slip ‘n Slides, Hawaiian shirts, leis and more.

“This was the last week of the school year for many area districts,” said General Manager Steve Taggart. “We know a lot of people have got the beach on their minds and are gearing up for summer. This was our way of kicking things off right for them.”

The team faced their division rivals, the Peninsula Pilots from Hampton with nearly 1,000 sets of eyes watching their first-ever grass skirts game.

“This is summer collegiate baseball at its finest,” said Taggart. “Of course we want to win! We want to beat this team in particular more than any other, but we also want to put on a great show.”