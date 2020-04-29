Tri-City Chili Peppers season on hold as Coastal Plain League delays start

(WRIC) — The Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer baseball league, has announced the delay of their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated to begin May 28, the CPL will now hold their season from July 1 through Aug. 15.

“The Coastal Plain League has closely monitored the COVID-19 announcements of the Federal, State and Local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and has delayed the league’s scheduled 2020 season start until July 1. Depending on governmental guidance, teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June. It is expected that this schedule will allow the league’s teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country’s finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season.” Coastal Plain League

The Tri-City Chili Peppers will be playing in their inaugural season and team owner Chris Martin says he’s happy the league is still planning for a season.

“The response from the league (teams) and the Coastal Plain League has been great,” Martin said. “Everyone is excited. Ownership is excited. I know we called our ticket holders and they’re very pumped up, ready to go for it.”

Chili Peppers general manager Steve Taggart adds that while the season will be a little different, the goal is for the players to have every opportunity to play.

“It’s going to be a very aggressive schedule from what we’re hearing,” said Taggart. “The schedule won’t go out for another couple weeks. What we’re seeing is we’re probably going to end up playing 40 plus games in about as many days.”

