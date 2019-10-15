Trials bring taste of IndyCar to Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – There hasn’t been an IndyCar event at Richmond Raceway since 2009, but preparations are starting to ramp up for next June’s return to the circuit.

Several drivers were on hand at the raceway today for early trials, testing their tires and cars and getting accustomed to the track.

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden is eager for the opportunity.

“I can tell you it is a pretty easy sell for me to come here, I love short track racing, especially with an IndyCar, and we don’t get to do it very often,” Newgarden said. “So places like Iowa are one of my favorite types of tracks and I know that Iowa was modeled after this place with Rusty Wallace being such a fan of this track. So I was excited to get here.

I knew it was going to be a track that I would like and just getting a couple of laps this morning kind of confirmed that for me.”