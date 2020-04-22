Trinity Episcopal, Wake Forest product Jack Freudenthal nearing NFL dreams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Jack Freudenthal has been one of the best stories in college football, going from walk-on as a freshman at Wake Forest to team captain as a fifth-year senior.

Now, the former Trinity Episcopal standout is hoping for a chance in the NFL.

“It’s been a long journey, definitely,” Freudenthal said. “I think back even to my freshman and sophomore year of high school and saying, ‘I want to go D-1. That’s my goal. That’s my goal.’ And it worked out. People doubted me, but I got the opportunity to be a walk-on and that’s all I needed.”

Freudenthal earned a starting spot in 2018 and was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began their college career as a walk-on, catching 15 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

He improved on that as a senior with 32 receptions for 325 yards and five touchdowns.

“It was such a great career in college and I’m excited for the next step,” Freudenthal said.

Freudenthal has already finished his undergraduate degree and is completing his master’s in arts and liberal studies, studying from home in Richmond due to COVID-19 while also prepping for the draft.

He’s not afraid of having to work his way up.

“Having those experiences, I think I can put that into fruition with whatever team I go to,” Freudenthal said. “I think (teams) see that with my resume of walk-on to captain and being a starter for two years.”

The NFL Draft is airing on WRIC, with coverage starting on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.