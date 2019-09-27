Trinity’s Henry Coleman will play basketball at Duke

(WRIC) — Henry Coleman is considered one of the best high school basketball players in the country and starting in 2020 he will play for the Duke Blue Devils.

Coleman, who made the announcement today at Trinity Episcopal, selected Duke from a Top 5 that included Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Michigan and Ohio State.

Henry Coleman (@hencoleman3) on why he chose Duke. pic.twitter.com/ekv5Z0hubi — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) September 27, 2019

“It was a long process but it was a great process,” said Coleman. “I talked to [Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski] a couple days before the visit and he said ‘You’re gonna know as soon as you step on campus if this is home.’ And by that Sunday I knew that that place was home.”