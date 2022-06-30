RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A trio of Richmond brothers — Yahkee, Robert and Malik Johnson — who were once basketball stars at their former high schools in Virginia will be hosting a free youth basketball clinic today and tomorrow, July 1.

The clinic, which will take place at Southside Community Center in Richmond, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.

Thursday’s session will be for kids in kindergarten to fifth grade, while Friday’s session will be for sixth to ninth graders. Lunch will be provided at the clinic.

Yahkee is a former Metro Football Player of the Year and All-State performer at L.C. Bird High School. After his time with the Skyhawks, he would play football for Hampton University where he received second team all-MEAC honors.

Yahkee now works for Richmond Parks and Recreation.

Robert is a former high school Top 100 basketball recruit and Metro Player of the Year during his time playing for Benedictine College Prep. He went on to play for Indiana University and now plays professionally in Poland.

Malik earned a state championship and State Player of the Year playing basketball at The Blue Ridge School. He then joined the basketball team at Canisius College. He currently plays professionally in Switzerland.