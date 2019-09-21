Truex Jr. looking to extend his lead in the standings at Richmond: ‘Everything is on the line’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fresh off of a win in the first Monster Energy Series playoff race of the year in Las Vegas, Martin Truex Jr. will return to the Richmond Raceway, the site of his first win of the season. He will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

“Really to get that first win out of the way here at Richmond was a good jump-start,” Truex Jr. said. “The biggest thing of the playoffs, every single move you make, every single decision you make, it could possibly affect your chances at a championship. You know it’s huge. There is a lot of pressure. Everything is on the line.”

So far, so good heading into Saturday night’s race.

“Had a decent practice, definitely need to work on the car a little bit, we got some things to do. Felt good so far, really no pressure this weekend, so it’s kind of fun,” Truex Jr. told 8News.

A spot in the next round is already locked up, but Truex Jr. said: “We want to try and get some bonus points in the next two weeks.”