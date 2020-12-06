Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6

Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3)and defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) break up a pass intended for Wisconsin’s Kendric Pryor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday.

Indiana’s victory snapped a 10-game skid in this series and enabled the Hoosiers to tie a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. Indiana also earned six Big Ten wins in 1967 and 1987. The Hoosiers hadn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2002.

Indiana clinched the victory when Reese Taylor broke up Graham Mertz’s fourth-and-10 pass to Chimere Dike in the end zone with 46 seconds left.

