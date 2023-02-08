CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two University of Virginia golfers were announced as finalists for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Jennifer Cleary and Amanda Sambach are set to compete against the top 68 international women amateurs at the tournament, which will be held March 29 to April 1 in Augusta, Georgia.

Cleary is a junior from Wilmington, Delaware making her Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut. According to her Virginia Sports bio, she has seven career top-10 finishes, including a T-5 in the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate.

Sambach is a sophomore from Pinehurst, North Carolina making her third Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance. Her Virginia Sports bio states that she has six career top-10 finishes, with her first individual win coming in the Annika Intercollegiate in September 2022.

Cleary and Sambach will play the first two rounds at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. If they are among the top 30 leading players after the first 36 holes, they will play in the final round at the Augusta National Golf Club, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world. It is also home of the Masters Tournament.

The first two days of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.