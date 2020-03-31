Tyrod Taylor donates $25,000 to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Former Virginia Tech and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor donated $25,000 to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank on Monday to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The donation was made through Taylor’s foundation.

“We’re seeing unprecedented times, but I’m happy that I’ve been blessed with a platform to help,” Taylor said in a press release. “I hope my charity’s donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank greatly impacts those in need right now, specifically the schoolchildren who count on those meals throughout the week. I also hope it encourages others who have platforms similar to mine to join in support.”

“We are truly honored and genuinely touched to receive this incredible contribution from Tyrod Taylor that will help provide healthy meals to individuals, families, and children across the Peninsula during a period of anxiety and increased need,” Karen Joyner, chief executive officer for Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, said in a press release. “Tyrod’s compassion and concern for his hometown community and his extraordinary commitment to helping those in need will enable our neighbors experiencing difficulties and disruptions in their lives to enjoy nourishing food they might otherwise be unable to obtain. We thank him for his dedication to making people’s lives happier, healthier, and more hopeful.”

Taylor, a Hampton native, played for the Hokies from 2007 to 2010.