RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k made a successful return this morning, with over 17,000 participants taking part in the event’s 23rd year.

The main event kicked off with the men’s and women’s 10k at 8:30 a.m. which coincided with the Collegiate Running Association 10k National Road Race Championships.

Brody Smith, 24, of Syracuse, N.Y., and former track and field standout at Purdue University, took first place in both the collegiate event and the open event simultaneously with a time of 30 minutes flat. Smith was an All-Big Ten performer at Purdue and is currently studying and competing as a graduate student at Syracuse University. Not far behind him in second place was Peter Borger of the University of Richmond who came in at 30:21.

In the women’s race, 24-year-old Peri Pavicic, of Washington, D.C., crossed the finish line first in a time of 35:13. Pavicic is a student at George Washington University, where she has competed in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. She was followed in second place by Bethany Sachtleben, the top finisher in 2018 and 2019, in a time of 36:23.

Both Smith and Pavicic praised the crowds that came to support runners in the event and credited the atmosphere for helping push them to their respective first-place finishes.

“I’ve never experienced a crowd like that. To have that crowd energy is such a motivator,” said Smith, who was competing in his first road race. “There were moments out there where it got tough but I just rallied on the crowd and they got me through those tough moments.”

“I went out a little too fast because I got too excited, but I think the crowd and energy kept me going for sure,” said Pavicic. “This is my first ever road race and it was awesome. I definitely want to come back.”

Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championship

Place Collegiate Men Time Collegiate Women Time 1 Brody Smith 30:00 Peri Pavicic 35:13 2 Peter Borger 30:21 Bethany Sachtleben 36:23 3 Marlon Belden 31:38 Kathryn Buss 37:59 4 Jordan Bendura 31:44 Ave Grosenheider 38:23 5 Jimmy Quinn 32:03 Taylor Coleman 38:51 6 Robbie Gunia 32:23 Manon Stephen 39:07 7 Noah Campbell 32:27 Anna George 39:55 8 Reid Sharkey 32:27 Kathryn Shea 40:53 9 Evan Leach 32:40 Lilly Smith 41:32 10 Tanner Crochet 32:52 Natalie Boyle 42:44 (Data provided by Sports Backers)

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k – Open Division

Place Open Men Time Open Women Time 1 Brody Smith 30:00 Peri Pavicic 35:13 2 Peter Borger 30:21 Laura Hanson 35:17 3 Harrison Toney 30:46 Sophia King 35:50 4 Matthew Novak 31:21 Bethany Sachtleben 36:23 5 Brian Flynn 31:35 Bridget Stacy 36:56 (Data provided by Sports Backers)

Awards were also presented to the top three male and female residents from the Richmond region. On the men’s side, Harrison Toney took first place, followed by Matthew Novak and Brian Flynn. On the women’s side, Laura Hanson took first place, followed by Sophia King and Bridget Stacy.

Richmond Region 10k Championship

Place Local Men Time Local Women Time 1 Harrison Toney 30:46 Laura Hanson 35:17 2 Matthew Novak 31:21 Sophia King 35:50 3 Brian Flynn 31:35 Bridgey Stacy 36:56 (Data provided by Sports Backers)

The event was kicked off with the 8 a.m. 10k Mini running event for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. Nearly 700 kids participated, many of whom were part of Kids Run RVA, a Sports Backers program that promotes physical activity to youth across the Richmond region and encourages more kids to get moving more often.

More than 40 bands, spirit groups, and porch parties lined the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k course, in addition to thousands of spectators, providing entertainment throughout the event.

Full results will be available at www.sportsbackers.org. The 2023 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.