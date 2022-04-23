RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k made a successful return this morning, with over 17,000 participants taking part in the event’s 23rd year.
The main event kicked off with the men’s and women’s 10k at 8:30 a.m. which coincided with the Collegiate Running Association 10k National Road Race Championships.
Brody Smith, 24, of Syracuse, N.Y., and former track and field standout at Purdue University, took first place in both the collegiate event and the open event simultaneously with a time of 30 minutes flat. Smith was an All-Big Ten performer at Purdue and is currently studying and competing as a graduate student at Syracuse University. Not far behind him in second place was Peter Borger of the University of Richmond who came in at 30:21.
In the women’s race, 24-year-old Peri Pavicic, of Washington, D.C., crossed the finish line first in a time of 35:13. Pavicic is a student at George Washington University, where she has competed in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. She was followed in second place by Bethany Sachtleben, the top finisher in 2018 and 2019, in a time of 36:23.
Both Smith and Pavicic praised the crowds that came to support runners in the event and credited the atmosphere for helping push them to their respective first-place finishes.
“I’ve never experienced a crowd like that. To have that crowd energy is such a motivator,” said Smith, who was competing in his first road race. “There were moments out there where it got tough but I just rallied on the crowd and they got me through those tough moments.”
“I went out a little too fast because I got too excited, but I think the crowd and energy kept me going for sure,” said Pavicic. “This is my first ever road race and it was awesome. I definitely want to come back.”
Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championship
|Place
|Collegiate Men
|Time
|Collegiate Women
|Time
|1
|Brody Smith
|30:00
|Peri Pavicic
|35:13
|2
|Peter Borger
|30:21
|Bethany Sachtleben
|36:23
|3
|Marlon Belden
|31:38
|Kathryn Buss
|37:59
|4
|Jordan Bendura
|31:44
|Ave Grosenheider
|38:23
|5
|Jimmy Quinn
|32:03
|Taylor Coleman
|38:51
|6
|Robbie Gunia
|32:23
|Manon Stephen
|39:07
|7
|Noah Campbell
|32:27
|Anna George
|39:55
|8
|Reid Sharkey
|32:27
|Kathryn Shea
|40:53
|9
|Evan Leach
|32:40
|Lilly Smith
|41:32
|10
|Tanner Crochet
|32:52
|Natalie Boyle
|42:44
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k – Open Division
|Place
|Open Men
|Time
|Open Women
|Time
|1
|Brody Smith
|30:00
|Peri Pavicic
|35:13
|2
|Peter Borger
|30:21
|Laura Hanson
|35:17
|3
|Harrison Toney
|30:46
|Sophia King
|35:50
|4
|Matthew Novak
|31:21
|Bethany Sachtleben
|36:23
|5
|Brian Flynn
|31:35
|Bridget Stacy
|36:56
Awards were also presented to the top three male and female residents from the Richmond region. On the men’s side, Harrison Toney took first place, followed by Matthew Novak and Brian Flynn. On the women’s side, Laura Hanson took first place, followed by Sophia King and Bridget Stacy.
Richmond Region 10k Championship
|Place
|Local Men
|Time
|Local Women
|Time
|1
|Harrison Toney
|30:46
|Laura Hanson
|35:17
|2
|Matthew Novak
|31:21
|Sophia King
|35:50
|3
|Brian Flynn
|31:35
|Bridgey Stacy
|36:56
The event was kicked off with the 8 a.m. 10k Mini running event for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. Nearly 700 kids participated, many of whom were part of Kids Run RVA, a Sports Backers program that promotes physical activity to youth across the Richmond region and encourages more kids to get moving more often.
More than 40 bands, spirit groups, and porch parties lined the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k course, in addition to thousands of spectators, providing entertainment throughout the event.
Full results will be available at www.sportsbackers.org. The 2023 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.