Undefeated start has Randolph-Macon women’s soccer rolling

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — You have to go all the way back to 1995 to find a start like this for Randolph-Macon women’s soccer.

10 wins in 10 games has the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 20 in the country as they hit the road for three big conference games over the next week.

“I think the team has a very, very strong spirit right now,” said head coach Jay Howell. “It has been a very positive start.”

“Last year we tied for first,” said senior forward Gabby Nelson. “10-0 people are starting to talk about us and that’s a good thing. So if we just keep winning people will keep talking and hopefully we keep doing great things.”

Randolph-Macon has recorded 6 shutouts in their 10 wins and have scored 34 goals.

“We have two excellent goal keepers. We’ve been really strong in the back as well,” said Howell. “Obviously we need to keep scoring goals…We need to keep building on what we’ve been currently doing.”