‘Unfinished business’: King William targeting top after 3-0 spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 kept King WIlliam from trying to add on to a 3-0 record in the spring, but that’s only made the Cavaliers more eager to chase a championship this fall.

“We were knocked out of the playoffs by COVID,” head coach Scott Moore said. “I think everyone is motivated to get started.”

“I think our main goal is a perfect season,” lineman Chase Rosso said. “We want to pick up where we left off because we have unfinished business. We are very confident in our abilities and we think we can go all the way.”

It’s a season that Rosso and his classmates have been building towards for a while.

“I think where we started makes us who we are. Our tenth grade year, a lot of us were starters for the first time and people projected us that we weren’t going to do anything because we lost so many players, but we actually made it further then the team the previous year and we made it to the region championship,” Rosso said.

The Cavaliers will get an immediate test in Week 1, traveling to Goochland.

“As a coach, I believe in playing it one game at a time. The most important game is the next game on the schedule,” Moore said. “That is a big game but that is the first game on our schedule, so if we are taking that approach, one game at a time, that’s going to be one.”