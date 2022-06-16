RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond men’s basketball head coach Chris Mooney has received a three-year contract extension to keep him in the position through the 2026-2027 season, according to a news release from the school.

The announcement came Thursday, June 16, and was announced by the university’s Director of Athletics, John Hardt.

Mooney is coming off a very successful season, where he managed to lead the Spiders to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in his 18-year career.

“The Spiders had a great run last year that energized our entire community and fan base worldwide,” Hardt said in the release. “Chris has the program on solid footing and we are excited about the future for Richmond basketball.

Along with his three NCAA Tournament appearances, Mooney has also led the Spiders to two A-10 titles, nine postseason appearances and 312 total wins.

“Richmond is a world-class university and my family and I are honored to be a part of this remarkable community,” Mooney said in the release. “I’m incredibly proud of our entire program, both what we accomplished last season and what we’ve built over the years here at UR.”