University of Richmond offering free Spiders basketball tickets for kids who get vaccinated at various clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Athletics has partnered with the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to begin offering free children’s tickets to Spiders basketball games for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ticket vouchers for one free children’s ticket to a Spider basketball home game will be distributed at various COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area, according a release by the school.

Mondays-Saturdays, Arthur Ashe Center (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd), 10:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Wednesdays, Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Ave), 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Thursdays, Downtown RCHD (400 E Cary St), 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Fridays, Western HCHD (8600 Dixon Powers Dr), 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

If you get a ticket and are looking to redeem it, you can bring the voucher to Ticket Windows #1 and #2 at the Robins Center on the day of the game.

Tickets are based upon availability and excludes the men’s basketball game vs VCU on January 29, 2022.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when attending games at the Robins Center.