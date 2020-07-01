University of Richmond releases plan for football, basketball players to return July 15

RICHMOND, VA – JANUARY 25: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders calls to his team in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Robins Center on January 25, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The University of Richmond has announced its plan to bring football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players back to campus, starting on July 15.

Athletes will have to complete a 14-day risk assessment and a self-quarantine period before returning and also must have a negative test for COVID-19.

Once back on campus, they will be screened daily, have their temperature checked, and must follow guidelines like social distancing in order to stay safe.

Workouts will also be limited to small groups for at least the first two weeks and spaces will be cleaned and sanitized.

“We are pleased to start the much-anticipated process of safely welcoming our Spider student-athletes back to campus through a medical and public health-informed protocol and plan,” Vice President and Director of Athletics John P. Hardt said in a release. “We are taking the utmost care to ensure that all student-athletes and staff return to a safe and healthy environment. Our protocols and plans have been developed in accordance with NCAA guidelines and with University officials and medical professionals who have collaborated with officials at the local, state and national levels as we plan for the return of all our students.”