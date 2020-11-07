Liberty beats Virginia Tech 38-35

UPDATE (3:26 P.M.) — The Liberty Flames beat the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-35.

LU remains undefeated. Virginia Tech falls to 4-3 on the season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies lead the 25th ranked Liberty Flames 20-14 at the half from Lane Stadium.

LU jumped out to a 14-3 lead. But the Hokies went on a 17-0 run to take the lead. Tech is playing without Khalil Herbert as he went out with an injury.

Liberty enters the game on an eight game winning streak.

